Rapist detained after returning to Northern Ireland

A convicted rapist was remanded in custody for allegedly failing to notify police on his return to Northern Ireland.

Michael McMoran, 38, is accused of taking no steps to register with the authorities after arriving back from Scotland in July.

He was arrested at a location in Belfast on Wednesday – allegedly with a small quantity of heroin on him.

McMoran, of Plunkett Court in the city, is charged with failing to comply with a requirement to notify police of a change of address within a three-day period.

He also faces a second count of possessing class A drugs.

In May 1998 he was jailed for 11 years after being convicted of raping and indecent assaulting a disabled teenager in Belfast.

The attack had been carried out during a burglary at the 19-year-old victim’s home in March 1997.

Following his release from prison he is understood to have lived in Scotland for a period before returning to his native city.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court after being detained by police.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott confirmed his client was not seeking bail at this stage.

McMoran was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next week.