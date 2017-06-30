Rash of burglary bids in Ballymena

Police are appealing for information following reports of a spate of attempted burglaries at several commercial premises located throughout the Ballymena area.

Detective Constable Ross Olphert said : “It was reported that between the evening of Wednesday 28th June and the morning of Thursday 29th June, five attempted burglaries took place at several commercial premises located throughout the Ballymena area. Three of the commercial premises were located on the Larne Link Road, one was located on Mill Street and the final premises was located in Braidwater Retail Park.

We are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious vehicles or people in these areas at the time to contact Ballymena Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 130 of the 29/06/17. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”