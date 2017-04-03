Reports that trio of Belfast deaths being probed

Reports were emerging on Monday night of a trio of deaths of in Belfast which were being investigated by police.

Two different media outlets quoted statements from a police spokesman, saying that the force was looking into three “sudden deaths” during Monday morning, all of men.

The police statement which was being reported said that police are “not investigating a link between these deaths”, and that they were not being treated as suspicious.

It said two of the deaths took place in west Belfast, and one in south Belfast.

Last night the PSNI could not be reached to establish any details about the incidents.

The Ambulance Service could not be reached, whilst the Belfast Health Trust was unable to shed any light on the reports when contacted.