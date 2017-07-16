Search

Residents evacuated in Strabane amid security alert

PSNI Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan said she was deeply concerned children innocently playing in the area had come into contact with the hoax device prior to police being informed.

Police are dealing with a suspect device in the Ballycolman estate area of Strabane.

The PSNI have said cordons will be implemented and residents evacuated as a result.