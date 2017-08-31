Residents return to homes after security alert ends

Residents in Londonderry were able to return to their homes around midnight last night after police confirmed an earlier security alert had ended.

Inspector Greg Smyth said information had been “that suggested a device may have been left” in the in the Oeghill Park area of the city.

He added that, to ensure the safety of local residents and those travelling in and around the area, “it was necessary to carry out a thorough search and clearance operation”.

Insp Smyth said: “Nothing was found during these searches and evacuated residents were then able to return home.

“When it comes to public safety we cannot take chances and we would like to thank local people for their patience and understanding throughout the operation.”