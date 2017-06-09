Residents threatened in east Belfast aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for information after an overnight aggravated burglary at an east Belfast house.

Three men armed with bats entered the Trillick Street property shortly after midnight, threatened residents and caused damage inside the house.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “We are keen to hear from anyone with information about this crime. Detectives can be contacted at the offices of Reactive and Organised Crime, Musgrave Police station by calling 101, quoting reference number 22 09/06/17.”