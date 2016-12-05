Reward for tracing suspect in NI man’s death

The brother of a Co Down man killed in Myanmar is putting together a reward to offer anyone who can help track down a suspect who is wanted by police investigating his murder.

Last month 47-year-old Gary Ferguson, who is originally from Bangor, was found dead in the apartment of colleague Harris Binotti, who has not been seen since the day before the body was discovered.

Harris Binotti is wanted for questioning by police in Myanmar in connection with the death of a British teaching colleague. Photo credit: Facebook/PA Wire

Mr Ferguson’s brother Martin hopes to put together a reward of 5,000 Euros for information that can lead to Mr Binotti being found.

He has set up a website so that people can donate and already a reward of nearly 1,000 Euros has been gathered.

Martin Ferguson, who now lives in the Netherlands, said Mr Binotti was likely to be in Thailand, Cambodia or Vietnam, but said he had also received information that he could be back in his native Scotland.

He added: “If he gets caught without the help of the reward we will donate this money as funds for his son who will surely find it hard to cope without his dad.

“Gary can’t be forgotten,” said his brother, who added he was frustrated at the lack of government support.