‘Right wing extremism’ probe - men released

Four men arrested by police investigating links to right-wing extremism in Ballymena and Coleraine have been released.

The men, aged 29, 30, 36 and 46, were arrested at houses in Ballymena and Coleraine on Wednesday.

Police said they were detained as part of an investigation into people who “appear to have extreme right-wing views about tensions in north eastern Europe”.

The men have been released pending a report to the PPS