Rise in number of festive drink-drivers

The number of drivers and motorcyclists detected drink-driving this festive season has increased, police said.

A total of 241 were detected since last month, four more than during the same period last year.

PSNI Chief Inspector Diane Pennington said: “It is difficult to accept these figures as a success. We shouldn’t be detecting anyone drink-driving.

“It’s disappointing that despite our warnings, there are still people who completely disregard the safety of themselves and others by continuing this shameful and incredibly dangerous practice.”

During the first three weeks of this year’s winter anti-drink drive campaign the number caught was up very slightly by 1.7%, compared with the same time last year.

In addition to running operations to catch drink drivers throughout the day and night, and into the New Year, police are again co-ordinating road safety operations in border counties with colleagues from An Garda Siochana.