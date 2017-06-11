Road reopened after driver seriously injured in Whitehead crash

Police say a man in his thirties has been seriously injured in a road crash at the Co Antrim town of Whitehead.

The Belfast Road near Whitehead was closed in both directions at its junction with the Raw Brae Road for most of Sunday following the serious crash in the early hours of the morning.

The man suffered serious injuries in the one-vehicle collision and is currently being treated in hospital.

The road was eventually reopened late on Sunday afternoon, police said.