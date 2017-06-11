Search

Road reopened after driver seriously injured in Whitehead crash

Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 11th June 2017 PSNI officers at the scene in the Belfast Road area of Whithead where the road is closed due to a single RTC in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

Police say a man in his thirties has been seriously injured in a road crash at the Co Antrim town of Whitehead.

The Belfast Road near Whitehead was closed in both directions at its junction with the Raw Brae Road for most of Sunday following the serious crash in the early hours of the morning.

The man suffered serious injuries in the one-vehicle collision and is currently being treated in hospital.

The road was eventually reopened late on Sunday afternoon, police said.