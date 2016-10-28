Ronan Hughes blackmail suspect charged in Romania

A 31-year-old man has appeared at Bucharest Municipal Court, Romania, to face charges in connection with the death of a Northern Irish teenager.

The man has been charged with producing and distributing indecent images of children and blackmail.

It is in connection with an investigation into what police called a “webcam blackmail”, linked to the death of 17-year-old Ronan Hughes.

Ronan, from Coalisland in Co Tyrone, killed himself in June last year.

See details of his funeral address here at which the priest said such an occurrence could befall “anyone”.

It was suspected that he had been tricked into sending pictures of himself over the internet, and that he had then been blackmailed.

The 31-year-old man who appeared in court has been remanded in custody, the PSNI announced late on Friday afternoon.

Its press office was asked for the name of the man, but said it was not their policy to provide it, and that the investigation was being led by the police in Romania, not by the PSNI.

It did not offer further details about the case.

The police said: “PSNI have been liaising with a number of agencies in a variety of jurisdictions, including Policia Romana (Romanian Police), the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism in Romania, the National Crime Agency, and Europol, as part of the investigation.”