RVH workers admit stealing drugs from hospital

Two workers have admitted stealing drugs from the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Mark Beggs, 30, and Paul Murphy, 26, pleaded guilty to charges of theft by an employee and possessing a medicinal product with intent to supply, the Courts Service confirmed.

The pair are due to be sentenced for the offences next month.

Beggs, of Parkmount Gardens in Belfast, and Murphy, from Foxes Glen in the Dunmurry area of the city, were arrested last month.

They were accused of stealing Pregabalin tablets valued at just over £600 belonging to the hospital.

A second charge involved intent to supply a medicinal product “otherwise than in accordance with a prescription of an appropriate practitioner”.

Following a hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court it was confirmed that guilty pleas were entered by both defendants.