Scrambler which struck child had no brakes

A scrambler believed to have struck a nine-year-old boy had no working brakes, police have said.

The crash happened at Mossley Pavilion on Carnmoney Road in Newtownabbey on Monday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland undated handout photo of the scrambler bike that struck a nine-year-old boy at Mossley Pavilion on Carnmoney Road in Newtownabbey on Monday.

The victim remains in a stable condition at Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.

Sergeant Arnie O’Neill from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said they had seized a bike in a dangerous condition.

He said: “It is currently being examined at Newtownabbey PSNI station.

“There is no front brake lever on this bike. The rear brakes do not work either.”

The crash happened just hours after Stormont politicians debated legislative changes around the use of scramblers and quad bikes.

In July, mother-of-three Valerie Armstrong was killed after being struck by a scrambler while walking in a west Belfast forest park.

Sgt O’Neill said the investigation into Monday’s crash was continuing.

He added: “The driver has contacted police and investigation is currently ongoing.

“Officers will continue to patrol the local area in search for the illegal use of motor vehicles.”