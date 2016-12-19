Second man admits Nelson Cheung murder

A 35-year-old Co Antrim man today became the second person to admit his role in the murder of a Chinese restauranteur.

Wing Fu Cheung – a popular businessman also known as Nelson Cheung – was stabbed to death after his car was forced off the road on the outskirts of Randalstown last January. His wife Kam-Fung Cheung was also injured and robbed in the incident.

Appearing at Belfast Crown Court today (Monday) was Virgilio Augusto Fernando Correia, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry. Correia’s barrister Gavan Duffy QC asked the clerk of the court to re-arraign his client on three charges – namely, murdering Mr Cheung; wounding his wife with intent to do her grievous bodily harm; and also robbing Mrs Cheung of a handbag containing an iPad, an iPhone and a purse containing £200 in cash plus two bank cards. All three offences span a period between January 6 and 9, 2015.

When each of the charges were put to Correia, he replied “guilty”.

Correia, who at the time of his arrest was living at Grant Avenue in Randalstown, is the second man to admit murdering Mr Cheung. Christopher David Menaul, 25, from Barra Street in Antrim, also pleaded guilty to the same three charges after appearing in court last month.

Two co-accused – husband and wife Gary and Lisa Thompson – will be standing trial in the New Year on other charges arising from the murder.

Following the plea, Mr Justice Treacy ordered pre-sentence reports be compiled on Correia, who was remanded back into custody.

The judge told the court he would sentence Correia at a later date.