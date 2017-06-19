Second man on Horner murder charge

A 29-year-old man from Ards is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrate’s Court today charged with the murder of Carrick man Colin Horner.

Mr. Horner was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his three-year-old son in the carpark of Sainsbury’s supermarket, in Bangor, on May 28.

The accused has also been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He is the second man to be charged with the murder of Mr. Horner.