Security alert causing ‘significant disruption’ in west Belfast

SDLP West Belfast Councillor Tim Attwood has said that the discovery of a suspicious object in the Horn Drive area is causing significant disruption for local people.

He said: “A number of homes around Horn Drive have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object. This is causing significant disruption for local people trying to go about their daily lives.

“This should not be part and parcel of daily life in this city. People have the right to expect to be able to live free from the threat of violence.

“I’ll be liaising with police and local people to ensure disruption is kept to an absolute minimum and the area is made safe as soon as possible.”

At 3.45pm police said they were currently in attendance at a security alert in Horn Drive in west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

“Horn Drive has been closed to traffic and a number of homes in the area evacuated,” said a police spokesperson.