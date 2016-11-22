Security alert ends in Londonderry

A security alert in the Rossnagalliagh area of Londonderry has now ended.

Technical officers examined a suspicious object which has been declared an elaborate hoax. It has been taken away for forensic examination.

All roads have been re-opened and residents allowed back to their homes.

PSNi Chief Inspector Gordon McCalmont said: “This incident has caused inconvenience, disruption and upset for the local community and I would like to thank the members of the public for their patience and co-operation during the operation this morning.

“An investigation is now underway to find those responsible. I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact police in Strand Road on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”