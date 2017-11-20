Security alert ends in Londonderry

A number of homes were evacuated during a security alert in Londonderry last night.

Police cordons were put in place following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Carnhill area.

ATO were tasked to the scene and the object, which was declared an elaborate hoax, has been taken away for further examination. The alert has now ended.

Appealing for information, PSNI Inspector Mullan said: “I want to thank local people and the wider community for their patience and understanding throughout the operation, which was necessary to ensure the safety of local residents, and those travelling in and around the area.”