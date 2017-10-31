Security alert in west Belfast still ongoing

The security operation in the Pantridge Road area of west Belfast remains a live operation.

PSNI say that progress towards bringing the incident to a close and enabling the local community to confidently and safely return to their lives continues.

Some cordon control points have been moved as a result of the operation and they have advised that the Pantridge Road is now open as far as Bell Steele Road, and Pembrooke Loop is accessible from the Brianswell Road.

A section of the Pantridge Road continues to remain closed.

The security operation began last night with several families being evacuated upon the discovery of a suspect device.

Chief Inspector Kellie McMillan said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the course of this security operation.“