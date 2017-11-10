Security forces account for half of people evacuated from homes due to threats

In the past 10 years the Housing Executive have purchased nearly 200 homes belonging to people who have had to leave under threat.

Since April 2007, of the 195 homes purchased by the NIHE at a cost of £33 million, 94 had belonged to members of the security forces.

The figures released as a Freedom of Information request show the number of people evacuated because the PSNI said it is not safe for them to stay has fallen significantly in the past four years.

To date for the period 2017/18, seven homes have been purchased as part of the Scheme for the Purchase of Evacuated Dwellings (SPED). Four of those belonged to security force personnel.