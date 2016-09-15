Seizure of £40k cannabis bound for north Belfast

Some £40,000 worth of herbal cannabis destined for an address in north Belfast was seized in England on Monday, the PSNI has said.

Following the operation, officers from the PSNI’s Reactive and Organised Crime Branch carried out a search of the house on Thursday morning and a number of other items were removed from the property for further examination.

Detective Sergeant Denis McGaffin said: “We are delighted to have taken these substantial quantities of cannabis out of circulation and our enquiries into these seizures are continuing. I would ask anyone who knows anything about the illegal use or supply of drugs to contact their local police station on the non-emergency number 101. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”