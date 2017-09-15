Serial shoplifter claimed he was having a heart attack, court told

A serial shoplifter with over 220 criminal convictions caught stealing ladies’ socks in a Marks & Spencer store claimed he was having a heart attack but when staff called an ambulance he made off, a court heard.

Seamus Patrick Laverty (55), of Stroanshesk Park, Ballycastle, was detected at M&S in Ballymena’s Fairhill Centre in May this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court Laverty stole a packet containing five pairs of ladies’ socks and a roll of tin foil with a combined value of £10.

Following a report of shoplifting she said the defendant had been detained but he began to complain of having “chest pains”.

An ambulance was called to take him to hospital but he then “made off”.

The prosecutor said Laverty later admitted taking the items and said he had not paid for them as he “thought he was taking a heart attack”. He initially denied the offence in court but later pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard Laverty subsequently mounted another shoplifting raid, this time at Lidl in Ballymoney in August, when he attempted to steal a hammer drill worth £45.

When asked for a receipt he made off and when stopped he became aggressive and lashed out at shop staff.

Laverty admitted charges of theft, possessing an offensive weapon - a lock knife; assault and going equipped for theft with a trolley bag.

In November last year he had stolen £200 worth of items from B&M Bargains at Antrim’s Junction One.

The prosecutor said a trolley had been brought into the store with a box in it and although some small items were paid for other stolen goods had been placed in the box.

In June this year at Lidl, Ballymena, Laverty stole a £180 TV.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said his client had a “life of alcohol misuse”.

He said the defendant “steals to sell on to buy alcohol” and was “remorseful”.

Mr Moore said Laverty is an alcoholic but has engaged with his GP.

He said his client has over 220 convictions but is “doing his level best to deal with his demons”.

Laverty’s wife, Bernie Laverty (48), was beside her husband in the dock on Thursday to be sentenced for her part in the B&M Bargains incident.

Mr Moore said she maintained she was innocent.

The barrister said Seamus Laverty had been the “main player” although the lawyer said there had clearly been a “joint enterprise”.

He said Bernie Laverty has health difficulties.

District Judge Peter King said absolutely everything had been tried by the courts with Seamus Laverty.

The judge said purely because all else had failed he was ordering him to do 220 hours Community Service as a direct alternative to an eight months prison term.

He told Seamus Laverty: “Your wife is ill, you need to be focusing on that”.

Bernie Laverty, who had a previous suspended sentence for theft and had 13 previous convictions, was told by Judge King if it had not been for her illness he would have sent her to prison. The judge gave her a four months prison term suspended for three years.