Serious assault on man with bottle

A man was attacked with a bottle in a serious assault in north Belfast on Saturday night.
Police attended the scene in the Parkend Street area at around 8.15pm.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “A 36-year-old male was assaulted with a bottle and received injuries to his head as well as a number of deep cuts to his arms and back. He is being treated in hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”
The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s, bald and wearing a blue top and grey track bottoms with blue or black stripes down the sides.
A 35-year-old woman was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of assisting an offender. She is currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries
