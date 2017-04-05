Serious assault - police seek witnesses

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault at licensed premises.

The incident took place on Monday, March 6 at Main Street, Cushendall, but details have just been released by police.

Shortly before 1am on that date police received a report of an altercation involving three men. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following the assault where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested. A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, disorderly behaviour and common assault. A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, disorderly behaviour, burglary with intent and common assault. Both have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable McCalmont said: “Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault in the bar or anyone with any information which could assist police with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 30 06/03/17. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”