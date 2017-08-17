Several injured after van crashes into pedestrians in Barcelona

Several people have been injured after a van crashed on a pavement in a popular tourist area of Barcelona, authorities have said.

The vehicle hit pedestrians in Las Ramblas, a busy tree-lined promenade in the centre of the city, the Ministry of the Interior said.

The street is one of the most well-known and popular parts of the city, visited by tourists and locals alike.

Images posted on social media appear to show people being tended to as they lay on the street.

More to follow.