Shocking footage emerges of Larne teen assault

Police are appealing for information after a teenage girl was assaulted during a horrific attack in Larne.

Dramatic footage of the incident, which is understood to have occurred in the Antiville area of the town on June 16, had been viewed by over 41,000 people.

It is understood the video has since been removed from social media.

The disturbing video, which appears to have been recorded by one of a number of onlookers, showed a young girl being kicked in the face by another teenage girl.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “On Friday, June 16 police were made aware of an assault on a teenage girl in the Larne area.

“Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who has information in relation to this assault to contact police at Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1380 16/06/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”