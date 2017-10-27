Shocking footage shows car drive into pedestrians outside bar

Shocking footage has emerged showing a car deliberately ramming pedestrians outside a bar, leaving a man "unconscious" on the pavement.

Handout CCTV images issued by Metropolitan Police dated 16/9/2017 of the incident where a car (right obscured) deliberately rammed pedestrians outside the Mekan Restaurant and Bar in Catford, south London which left a man "unconscious" on the pavement

The Metropolitan Police said the incident in south London left several people injured but "could have had fatal consequences".

Police believe an "altercation" inside the Mekan Restaurant and Bar in Catford escalated and "led to the driver of the vehicle targeting the pedestrians in question".

An appeal has been launched to trace the victim, who despite apparently being knocked out, did not seek help.

In CCTV recorded in the early hours of September 16, a hatchback approaches a group in Bromley Road before mounting the pavement and colliding with several people.

After the car reverses away, a man can be seen lying flat on his back, apparently unconscious.

Police said the vehicle made several more manoeuvres, deliberately targeting pedestrians before driving away.

Pc Gary Sanders said: "This was a very serious incident which could have had fatal consequences for the man involved. We are very concerned about what has taken place and would urge the victim - and anyone else with information - to contact us as soon as possible.

"We really need to hear from any members of the public or witnesses who were present that evening, either inside the club or outside the venue, and who saw what happened. Anything they tell us will be treated in complete confidentiality."

Despite paramedics from the London Ambulance Service arriving on the scene around four minutes later, they could not find anyone with injuries and were told that nothing significant had happened.

Two young women took themselves to a local hospital to be checked over after suffering bruising in the incident.

The Met have released an image of a man they believe was the victim lying in the road in the hope of identifying him.

Officers later identified the vehicle involved and arrested a 23-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lewisham CID direct on 07733 302868, or via 101. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111