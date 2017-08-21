Shop assistant pushed through bus shelter after chasing and confronting thieves

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Belfast city centre on Sunday during which a shop assistant was injured after pursuing two thieves.

Shortly before 2pm, two men entered Sports Direct on Castle Place.

The pair removed a number of bottles of aftershave, leaving the store without paying for the items.

Sergeant Jeffers said: “A member of staff from the premises gave chase however an altercation took place and the staff member was apparently pushed through a bus shelter, smashing the glass.

“Both suspects made off. The staff member was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which could assist the investigation to contact police in Belfast on 101 quoting reference 741 20/08/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”