Shopping centre ban for theft accused

A heroin addict accused of stealing nearly £400 worth of clothes has been banned from Belfast city centre’s premiere shopping complex.

Christopher Clarke was ordered not to enter Victoria Square as part of conditions under which he was granted bail.

The 31-year-old appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with a £380 raid on House of Fraser department store on Saturday.

Clarke, of Edlingham Street in the city, faces further counts of going equipped for theft with a foil-lined bag, and common assaults on two security staff.

His lawyer revealed that he will only be challenging the assault allegations.

District Judge Peter King heard Clarke was heavily addicted to heroin for five years.

He has since been on a treatment programme to deal with his habit, but arrived late for his prescription at the weekend.

Despite police opposition, Mr King decided to grant bail under tight conditions.

As well as imposing an exclusion zone around the entire Victoria Square centre, Clarke was ordered to resume his medication.

The judge warned him: “This is a one-time only offer.”

Clarke is due to appear back in court in four weeks time.