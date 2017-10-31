Shots fired at a house in Londonderry

Police have received a report of shots being fired at a house in the Racecourse Park area of Londonderry this eveningat approximately 6.30pm.

It is believed two shots were fired at the property.

There were two females in the property at the time. Neither received any injuries, however they have been left very badly shaken.

The Racecourse Road is closed at its junctions with Old School Lane and Bradleys Pass.

Inspector Ian Hunt appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact police at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1179 31/10/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.