Shots fired at house as toddler slept

Police are investigating a report of shots being fired at a house in the Rossdowney Drive area of Londonderry around 11.30pm on Saturday.

The house was occupied at the time and a toddler was sleeping in a room upstairs.

Detective Constable Donnell said: “It is very fortunate that we are not dealing with a death this morning. “This was an extremely reckless act in which we believe at least two shots were fired through the front windows of the property.”