Shots fired at house in Belfast

Detectives are investigating a report of shots being fired at a house in the Norglen Parade area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Monday, 3 July.

A police spokesperson said: “At approximately 1.30am police received a report that a number of shots had been fired at the house. On arrival of police it was discovered that a number of shots had been fired through the living room window.

“There were two adults and three children in the house at the time of the incident. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

Detective Sergeant Duffield would appeal to “anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 74 of 03/07/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”