Sinister republican threat to Co Londonderry businesses

A sinister threat reminiscent of the darkest days of the Troubles has been issued against local businesses in Co Londonderry who serve members of the PSNI.

A statement issued to the County Derry Post newspaper, purportedly on behalf of the dissident republican grouping Óglaigh na hÉireann, threatened “shops, food outlets, garages and all commercial premises” who serve members of the PSNI.

The “spokesperson” for Óglaigh na hÉireann also claimed responsibility on behalf of the group for a recent shooting in Dungiven.

Last Wednesday, a 22-year-old man was kidnapped in the city of Londonderry and taken to Dungiven, before being subjected to “a paramilitary-style shooting” in the Hass Road area.

The statement read: “We’d like to send out a warning to shops, food outlets, garages and all commercial premises serving the PSNI, RUC and British establishment. We have been monitoring the situation of all these premises over the last number of months. They have 12 hours to desist. Do not come under our radar again.”

DUP councillor Alan Robinson said: “What decade are they from? You have people here who are trying to earn a living, trying to put a few pounds in their pockets. These are the kind of threats made in the 1970s and ‘80s but here we are in 2016.

“Who are these faceless cowards to dictate who should or who should not be served?”