Sinn Fein leader to sue BBC over Donaldson murder claims

Gerry Adams has said he will sue the BBC over claims he sanctioned the murder of IRA spy Denis Donaldson in 2006.

The explosive allegation was contained in a BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme last week.

Donaldson, 55, a Sinn Fein official and close colleague of Mr Adams, was shot dead at an isolated cottage in Co Donegal.

He had been living in the remote area following his exposure as a state agent the year before his death.

The Spotlight allegation was made, on an anonymous basis, by a man who claimed he was also a paid state agent within the IRA.

The Sinn Fein president rejected the BBC allegations almost immediately and has always denied he was in the IRA.

His lawyer told the BBC his client had no knowledge of or involvement in the murder and denied being having been consulted about it.

Today’s edition of the Andersonstown News has reported the Sinn Fein leader as saying: “I have been consulting with my lawyers and we will now be taking action against the BBC in relation to the totally false allegation contained within the BBC Spotlight broadcast.”

He told the paper he would not be making any further comment on the matter.

Last week, Mr Adams’s party colleague Gerry Kelly dismissed the documentary as a “collection of discredited conspiracy theories”.

“The programme makers have had no regard for the feelings of families of the victims of the conflict, including the family of Denis Donaldson,” the North Belfast MLA said.