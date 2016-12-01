Six escape injury in Craigavon shooting

Six people, including two children, escape injury after shots were fired at a house in Craigavon last night.

It is understood four adults and two children were in the house in Lakeview Court at the time. No one was injured.

Residents reported hearing at least three shots in the Lakeview Court/Enniskeen area after 10pm last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information following the report of a shooting at a house in the Drumgor area of Craigavon last night, Wednesday, 30 November.

“At approximately 10.10pm a shot was fired through the kitchen window of the property. No one was injured during this incident.”

Detective Inspector Harvey would appeal to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact Detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1251 30/11/16. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DUP councillor Robert Smith said: “There is no need for this and we don’t want to see it in the area.

“The use of fire arms is always going to put people’s lives in danger and innocent people could be hurt or, even worse, killed.”