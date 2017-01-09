Slates broken at Garryduff Independent Orange Hall

Police are investigating after damage was caused to the roof of Garryduff Independent Orange Hall over the weekend.

A number of slates were broken during the incident which occurred some time between 9.00am on Saturday and 9.00am the following day at the building located on the main road between Ballymoney and Dunloy.

Police are investigating the weekend incident at Garryduff Independent Orange Hall. INBM 02-752-CON

Orangeman William Fenton stated: “At this stage it is not clear whether the attack was an attempt to gain access to the hall or was simply a wanton attack on the roof.

“This is really the first such attack on the hall in recent years and must be roundly condemned.”

Former Grand Master of the Independent Loyal Orange Institution and DUP Councillor Alan McLean hit out at those behind the incident.

He said; “The people who attacked Garryduff Independent Orange Hall are cowards who are intent on demoralising the Orange community in Ballymoney – they will fail.

“This is the latest in a long line of hate crimes against Orange halls throughout the province and I urge the PSNI to use all the resources available to them to find those responsible.”

Police confirmed that a report of criminal damage has been received on Sunday afternoon.

A PSNI spokersperson said: “It is reported that three roof tiles were removed from an Orange hall in the Garryduff Road area of Dunloy sometime between Friday, 6 January and the time of report. The broken tiles were found nearby.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact Coleraine Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 631 of 08/01/17.