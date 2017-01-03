Soldier in British Iraqi forces dies

Tributes have been paid to a “superb soldier” and “first class leader” who died in Iraq.
Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, 22, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, died following a “tragic incident” at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Monday.
The circumstances of the death of the father-of-one, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, are being investigated, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
The MoD previously confirmed that the death was not as a result of enemy activity.
L/Cpl Hetherington, nicknamed “Snowball”, was a member of Blenheim Company and a vehicle commander in the Force Protection Platoon.
Lieutenant Colonel Rob Singleton, Commanding Officer, 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, said: “Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington was a superb soldier and a first class leader. Utterly professional and talented, he was full of character, fun and his enthusiasm was infectious.”
