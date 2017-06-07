Somalian sex offender loses bid to remain in Northern Ireland

A Somalian man convicted of sexually-motivated offences in Belfast has lost a High Court battle to remain in Northern Ireland.

Abda Aziz Ibraham Osman, 28, was challenging a decision which clears the way for his deportation after serving a four-year sentence.

But a judge rejected claims that an immigration tribunal had unlawfully denied him a further appeal.

Osman was granted asylum following his arrival in the United Kingdom nearly ten years ago.

In April 2013 he pleaded guilty at Belfast Crown Court to false imprisonment and attempted sexual assault.

Although asylum status was revoked due to his convictions, he was allowed to remain in the UK on humanitarian grounds.

However, in October 2015 he was sentenced to a further four months imprisonment for breaching sex offenders registration requirements by changing address without informing the PSNI.

Prior to the expiry of his sentence the Secretary of State for the Home Department notified Osman of plans to pursue his deportation.

With his humanitarian status revoked, a deportation order was made in March 2016.

Osman’s initial appeal to the first tier of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber was dismissed last October.

He was also refused permission to take his case to an upper tribunal.

His lawyers issued judicial review proceedings against that decision, arguing that it should be declared unlawful and of no force.

But Mr Justice Colton dismissed the case on the basis that it established no new and important legal point or principle.

He was also unable to identify any other compelling reason to justify the challenge continuing.

The judge confirmed: “Accordingly, leave to apply for judicial review is refused.” ends