Spate of burglaries and thefts in Lisburn, Hillsborough, Moira and Crumlin

Police in Lisburn are urging householders and business owners to take steps to protect their homes and premises following a number of burglaries and thefts in the Lisburn, Hillsborough, Moira and Crumlin areas between Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10.

According to the PSNI, two cars were stolen from a house in Hillsborough; an attempt was made to steal a car, which was then set on fire at a house in the Crumlin area; a car was stolen from outside a house in the Hillsborough area; two commercial premises were broken into - one in Moira and the other in Lisburn, and a house was also burgled in the Moira area.

Detective Inspector Julie Ferguson said: “It is imperative that people remember to close and lock windows and doors at night or when the house in unoccupied.

“Consideration should also be given to installing a home security system, or where one is already fitted ensuring it is primed at night time or when you are away from home. Security lighting around the perimeter of your property can also act as a deterrent.

“It is also wise to keep valuables out of sight. A safe is a wise investment for securing precious items such as jewellery, credit cards or financial documents. Don’t leave keys in plain view or in a door lock.

“Police will continue to be proactive in reducing crime in the area, however we also need the help of the local community. Being a good neighbour is something that costs nothing but is one of the best deterrents, as criminals and thieves can’t operate if they know their every move is being watched.”

She added: “It only takes a few minutes to commit a burglary so if you see someone acting suspiciously in your area note down any relevant details such as physical descriptions or vehicle registrations and call the police immediately on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”