Spate of burglaries in Co Antrim on New Year’s Eve

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Glenarm and linked burglaries in Ballyclare last night, Saturday December 31.

It was reported that shortly before 11.20pm a man, aged in his 50’s, returned home and confronted three males in his house on the Deerpark Road. The man was struck on the shoulder with a metal bar by one of the intruders. He did not sustain any serious injuries as a result.

The three males then made off with a sum of cash from the property in a blue coloured Volkswagen Tiguan that had been reported stolen in a creeper style burglary in the Rectory Road area of Ballyclare earlier in the evening.

An attempt was also made to steal a second car in a creeper style burglary in the Riverdale Park area of Ballyclare around 10.15pm last night.

The Volkswagen Tiguan was found burned out on the Ballyhampton Road in Larne a short time after the incident in Glenarm.

Detectives are investigating a link between all of the incidents and Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information about the movements of the Volkswagen Tiguan between Ballyclare and Glenarm to contact Detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference number 1228 of 31/12/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.