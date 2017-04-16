Spate of fire attacks on cars in Co Antrim town

A number of cars were set on fire in Larne at the weekend which has prompted police to investigate a link between the incidents.

The first arson attack happened around 1.20am on Saturday when a Seat Leon car parked in Hampton Grove was set on fire. The car was extensively damaged as a result.

A short time later it was reported that an attempt had been made to set fire to a car parked on Mill Road. No damage was caused to the car.

Shortly before 2am yesterday morning, it was reported that extensive fire damage was caused to a Citroen Berlingo parked in Glebe Ville Gardens.

A short time later two more cars, a Volkswagen Golf and an Audi, parked on Killyglen Road were set on fire. Both cars were extensively damaged.

Shortly after 4.30am a Citroen car parked in Blackthorn Green was also extensively damaged by fire.

Detectives are investigating a link between the incidents and are working to establish a motive for them.