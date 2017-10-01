Stephen Wilkinson from Ardboe named as Cookstown collision victim

A man has died following a road traffic collision on Chapel Street in Cookstown during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 01 October.

Stephen Wilkinson, 26, from the Ardboe area, died after being involved in a collision with a Ford Focus shortly before 3.30am.

The 26-year-old male driver of the car has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Inspector McAdam is appealing for anyone who was in Chapel Street early this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Cookstown or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 358 of 01/10/17.

Chapel Street has now been reopened to traffic.

Local UUP councillor Trevor Wilson said he understood Mr Wilkinson had been walking home at the time of the collision.

“Obviously there is a state of sadness in the town today,” he said. “It would seem the driver is helping police with their inquiries.

“Both the chapel and Methodist Church of which I am a member had all their services cancelled this morning because there was no access to Chapel Street, either by car or by foot, as police forensic officers were examining the scene.”

Ardboe, where Mr Wilkinson was from, is about eight miles away from Cookstown, he said.

“Cookstown has a very lively night time economy at the weekend,” he added, “It would seem Mr Wilkinson was making his way home and has now lost his life.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this very sad time.”