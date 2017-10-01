Stephen Wilkinson named as Cookstown collision victim

A man has died following a road traffic collision on Chapel Street in Cookstown during the early hours of this morning, Sunday 01 October.

The 26-year-old male driver of the car has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Inspector McAdam is appealing for anyone who was in Chapel Street early this morning and who witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Cookstown or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 358 of 01/10/17.

Chapel Street has now been reopened to traffic.