A Larne man has been fined £100 for stealing goods worth £5 from Centra on the town’s Old Glenarm Road.

Mark James Stynes (45), of Carneal Close, committed the offence on September 14.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, District Judge Peter King told him: “Any time you are in front of me for theft there will be an increasing level of fines. The court’s patience is not limitless”.