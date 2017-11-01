Stolen goods from Boots found in Londonderry hotel room

More than £1,000 worth of products stolen as part of a suspected fraud targeting Boots pharmacy were discovered in a Londonderry hotel room, the High Court has heard.

Police found cosmetics, electrical goods, a printer and blank till rolls for the health and beauty giant stashed behind curtains at the Waterfoot Hotel, prosecutors said.

Two men accused of raiding a branch in the city on October 17 before checking in to the accommodation were arrested in the bar area.

Details emerged as bail was granted to one of the pair, 22-year-old Jamie Shannon, of Empress Place in Dublin.

Shannon faces charges of theft, fraud by false representation and possessing articles for use in fraud.

Crown lawyer Kate McKay said thieves who stole electric toothbrush heads and till rolls from Boots at Crescent Link in Londonderry left in a Republic of Ireland-registered car.

Police located the vehicle parked at the Waterfoot Hotel, where two suspects had booked in for the night.

They were detained inside, with searches then carried out in their room.

Among the suspected stolen items recovered were: 17 serums valued at £34 each; three shavers priced at £140 each, toothbrush heads worth £40 and other cosmetics.

According to Mrs McKay the total retail value was in excess of £1,000.

Officers also found €1,000 in cash and material allegedly capable of printing bogus till receipts to be produced if challenged in store.

Lord Justice Stephens granted bail after being told the accused’s sister will put up a £3,000 cash surety.

The judge ordered Shannon to report to gardai once a week and seek medical help for any mental health problems.