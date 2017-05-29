Suspect object discovered in Co Tyrone alert an 'elaborate hoax'

A security alert in Irvinestown in Co Tyrone has now ended with a suspect device discovered in the area declared an elaborate hoax.

Earlier police revealed they were dealing with a security alert in the Townhill Park area of the town.

In the last half hour a PSNI spokesman said: "The security alert in the Townhall Park area of Irvinestown has now ended after a suspect device was declared to be an elaborate hoax."

Police have thanked those affected by the incident for their co-operation.

They asked anyone with information to contact 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.