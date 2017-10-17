Suspected cannabis factory under investigation

Cannabis plants with a street value of £75,000 have been seized by detectives investigating the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in south Belfast.

The find was made in the Cairnshill Road area just after 6.15pm on Sunday 15th October.

Detectives from Organised Crime, assisted by officers from the District Support Team, also found a quantity of cash inside the house.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “We are committed to tackling the issue of drugs and this discovery means we have interrupted the cultivation of cannabis and removed a significant quantity of drugs from sale

“I would appeal to anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”