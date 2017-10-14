‘Suspected cocaine’ worth £30,000 seized

Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch based at Mahon Road working with local police in Newry have arrested a 29 year old man on suspicion of a number of drugs related offences.

Detective Inspector Keith Gawley said: “ The man was stopped by a police patrol as he drove his car in the Dorans Hill area of Newry at around 9pm on Friday evening. A search of the man and his car was then carried out and a quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash was recovered.

“Further follow up searches were carried out at other locations in the Newry area. In total, around £30k of suspected cocaine has been recovered as well as a substantial amount of cash.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property. He remains in custody this morning assisting officers with their enquiries.”

“I would ask anyone with any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”