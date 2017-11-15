Suspected drugs discovered in Pond Park area

Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a quantity of suspected drugs in the Pond Park area of Lisburn on Tuesday, November 14.

Sergeant McKelvey said: “I would appeal to anyone with information about these drugs to contact Police at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 967 14/11/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Ulster Star contacted the PSNI for more information about the find, however there are no further details at this time.