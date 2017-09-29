Search

Suspected drugs related incident at youth dentention centre

Two offenders at a youth detention centre are understood to have been hospitalised in a suspected drugs related incident.

It is believed a number of other young people held at Hydebank Wood College in south Belfast required treatment on site.

Prison staff are understood to be investigating a suspected drugs link.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed an “ongoing incident” at the facility.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” said an NIPS spokesman.