Suspected drugs related incident at youth dentention centre

Two offenders at a youth detention centre are understood to have been hospitalised in a suspected drugs related incident.
It is believed a number of other young people held at Hydebank Wood College in south Belfast required treatment on site.
Prison staff are understood to be investigating a suspected drugs link.
The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed an “ongoing incident” at the facility.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” said an NIPS spokesman.
